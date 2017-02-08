Uganda: Govt to Launch $248m Agricultural Project
The ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries , in partnership with the World Bank, is rolling out a $248m agricultural project to help farmers build capacity. "MAAIF with support of the World Bank designed the Agriculture Cluster Development Project to address the challenges facing agriculture today," Mr Okasai Opolot, the director Crop Resources who represented the Permanent Secretary, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC