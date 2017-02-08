Uganda: Govt to Launch $248m Agricult...

Uganda: Govt to Launch $248m Agricultural Project

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries , in partnership with the World Bank, is rolling out a $248m agricultural project to help farmers build capacity. "MAAIF with support of the World Bank designed the Agriculture Cluster Development Project to address the challenges facing agriculture today," Mr Okasai Opolot, the director Crop Resources who represented the Permanent Secretary, said.

Chicago, IL

