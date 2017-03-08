Uganda: Govt Sets Rules for Labour In...

Uganda: Govt Sets Rules for Labour Intensive Public Projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government has set guidelines on the implementation of labour intensive public works in a move to increase productivity and improve livelihoods of people in the rural and peri-urban areas. The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development , Mr Pius Bigirimana, said that the move is one of the interventions for supporting vulnerable and poor households with labour capacity to effectively cope with medium- to long-term shocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC