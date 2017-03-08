Uganda: Govt Sets Rules for Labour Intensive Public Projects

Government has set guidelines on the implementation of labour intensive public works in a move to increase productivity and improve livelihoods of people in the rural and peri-urban areas. The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development , Mr Pius Bigirimana, said that the move is one of the interventions for supporting vulnerable and poor households with labour capacity to effectively cope with medium- to long-term shocks.

