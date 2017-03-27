Uganda: Govt Asked to Implement Anti-...

Uganda: Govt Asked to Implement Anti-Child Sacrifice Laws

Organisations advocating against child sacrifice have appealed to government to implement existing laws on child sacrifice to curb the macabre crime. The call follows media reports of two child sacrifice cases in Rakai District in February 2017 where children were murdered in the most brutal manner that saw the killers remove their tongues and genitals before dumping the bodies in the bush.

Chicago, IL

