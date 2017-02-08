Uganda: Govt Advised On Raising More ...

Uganda: Govt Advised On Raising More Domestic Revenue

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Government can save nearly Shs2 trillion in revenue annually if it curbs illicit financial flows, tax campaigners and budget advocates have disclosed. Illicit financial flows refer to money illegally earned, transferred or used.

Chicago, IL

