Uganda: First Lady Urges Universities On Skills Development

Education minister and First Lady Janet Museveni has asked institutions of higher learning to focus more on skills development of their students to solve the increasing unemployment rate in the country. "We need to see graduates who are not inclined to job employment but rather those who will selflessly serve the community and contribute to its positive transformation," Ms Museveni said this week at the opening of the 9th Higher Education Symposium at the National Council for Higher Education offices in Kampala.

