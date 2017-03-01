Uganda: Fast Tracking Uganda's Oil

Uganda: Fast Tracking Uganda's Oil

Uganda's oil sector might look dull and inactive to the uninformed eye but in reality it is now a bee-hive of activities with tight deadlines to be met. At least six major oil-related engineering projects are rolling concurrently at fast pace and major project milestones are now set for March, August, and December with numerous small deadlines thrown in.

