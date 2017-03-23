Uganda Cup: Ssekisambu inspires Vipers past Kiboga

Uganda Cup: Ssekisambu inspires Viper...

Vipers 7 Kiboga Young 0 Saturday Express v Masavu FC URA FC v JMC Sunday Kyetume FC v Police FC Baza Holdings FC v Sadolin Paints Onduparaka v Water KITENDE - Erisa Ssekisambu scored five times as Vipers SC made easy work of Kiboga Young to progress to the quarter-finals of the Uganda Cup. The defending champions hissed past their opponents in a one-sided goal galore peppered with total dominance at St Mary's Stadium on Thursday.

