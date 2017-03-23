Uganda: Besigye Beats Police Blockade...

Uganda: Besigye Beats Police Blockade, Pays Tribute to Late Former MP

Opposition activist Kizza Besigye has beaten heavy police deployment and accessed the home of former Soroti Municipality MP Charles Willy Ekemu at their ancestral home in Atapar Village, Ngora District, before he addressed residents in Koloin trading center amidst heavy downpour. Mr Asuman Mugenyi, the police's director operations, had told the press at Koloin primary school play grounds that Dr Besigye would not be allowed to go on with his activities since he and Forum for Democratic Change party chairperson for Ngora, Ms Sarah Eperu, had not abided by their earlier plans contained in their letter to police boss Kale Kayihura.

Chicago, IL

