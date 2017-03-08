Stop bush burning, Museveni urges Uga...

Stop bush burning, Museveni urges Ugandans

President Yoweri Museveni has challenged Ugandans especially those in the cattle corridor to stop burning bushes during the dry spell. While speaking to thousands of people who turned up for the Women's Day celebrations in Dokolo district on Wednesday, Museveni said such grass can be cut and used for feeding animals.

