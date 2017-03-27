Sonoran's journey set to go global

Sonoran's journey set to go global

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

And for some people, that sense of wanderlust might take you as far as the Yosemite Valley or even out of state. But for Sonora resident Caroline Leonardo, 27, the explorative journey has gone global with her most recent project, a travel catalogue of art and photography entitled "Tour de Friends," and she plans to visit peers with similar Sonora roots in Uganda and Sweden later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC