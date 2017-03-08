Somali nationals evicted from departe...

Somali nationals evicted from departed Asians' property in Uganda

Several Somali nationals were on Thursday evicted from the property they have been renting in Old Kampala. The property is found on Plot 16 Old Kampala Road LVR 2631 Folio 13. Their eviction comes after the Executions and Bailiffs Division of the High Court ordered the eviction of the head of police's Directorate of Crime Intelligence, Lt Col Ndahura Birakurataki Atwooki, from the continued illegal occupation of prime property which was previously owned by departed Asians located in Old Kampala.

Chicago, IL

