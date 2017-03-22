Mosquito net distribution campaign moves to the Eastern Region
The Mosquito nets distribution campaign has moved to the Eastern region as the Ministry of Health embarks on fighting new Malaria infections in Uganda. The disease remains the leading cause of death and patient- admissions in most health facilities around the country.
