Masindi businessman drowns in swimming pool

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Police in Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a man is said to have died in a swimming pool at Country Inn in Masindi town, about 200km from the capital Kampala, West of the country. Charles Sseruganda, the Proprietor of Charles Enterprises is said to have drowned at about 7 pm on Sunday, shortly after diving into pool.

