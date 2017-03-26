March 26, 2017Jewish Ugandans on MASA gather pieces of Israel to take back home

A group of five young Conservative converts from Uganda's Abayudaya community are currently living their dream of studying Torah and Hebrew in Israel, following a three-year struggle to obtain A2 visas for their participation in a Marom-MASA program. The A2 visa is granted according to the Law of Return, and until last year, the Abuyudaya community was not formally recognized by the Israeli government, impeding their path to Israel.

