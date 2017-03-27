Looming Health Shortages Spark Fears ...

Looming Health Shortages Spark Fears of More Maternal Deaths in Africa

As health experts stare down a looming health care worker shortage and try to find solutions, African nations say they are especially worried in the face of possible U.S. cuts to international aid. In Uganda, the impact of poor-quality health services and a shortage of skilled health workers can be measured in human lives.

Chicago, IL

