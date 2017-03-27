LDS Primary leader joins humanitarian services in touring refugee camps in Uganda

Sister Jean Barrus Bingham, right, and Sharon Lynn Eubank of LDS Charities tries local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in Arua district of Uganda 28 February, 2017. With thousands of new arrivals fleeing to Uganda every day, South Sudan is now Africa's largest refugee crisis and the world's third after Syria and Afghanistan - with less attention and chronic levels of underfunding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.