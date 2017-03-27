LDS Primary leader joins humanitarian services in touring refugee camps in Uganda
Sister Jean Barrus Bingham, right, and Sharon Lynn Eubank of LDS Charities tries local fruits picked by refugee women at Imvepi Refugee Settlement in Arua district of Uganda 28 February, 2017. With thousands of new arrivals fleeing to Uganda every day, South Sudan is now Africa's largest refugee crisis and the world's third after Syria and Afghanistan - with less attention and chronic levels of underfunding.
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
