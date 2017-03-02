LAP dance over; Ugandan govt ejects cash-strapped Libyans from UTL
Green Network, the firm's majority shareholder, failed to inject sufficient capital to turn around the fortunes of the ailing telco. According to All Africa, Uganda's Finance Minister Matia Kasaija made the announcement on 1 March in Kampala, adding that the government was notified that Green, is not in a position to supply the required funding.
