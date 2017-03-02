LAP dance over; Ugandan govt ejects c...

LAP dance over; Ugandan govt ejects cash-strapped Libyans from UTL

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Green Network, the firm's majority shareholder, failed to inject sufficient capital to turn around the fortunes of the ailing telco. According to All Africa, Uganda's Finance Minister Matia Kasaija made the announcement on 1 March in Kampala, adding that the government was notified that Green, is not in a position to supply the required funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC