Key suspect in Lugogo shooting denied bail again

11 hrs ago

Matthew Kanyamunyu, the key suspect in last year's shooting to death of child rights activist Kenneth Akena, was yesterday denied bail for the second time running and looked on as his co-accused walked to temporary freedom on bail. He was taken back to Luzira Maximum Security Prison where he and his co-accused have been held over the last four months.

Chicago, IL

