Kenya's Kamworor defends his title

Geoffrey Kamworor goes for the kill in the final lap to overtake an exhausted Joshua Cheptegei and go for gold in the Senior men's race. EVENT: 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships HOST: Kampala, UGANDA VENUE: Kololo Independence Grounds KAMPALA - Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor put up a steely performance as he successfully defended his World Senior men's title on Sunday in Kampala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.