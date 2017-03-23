Kenya's Kamworor defends his title

Kenya's Kamworor defends his title

Geoffrey Kamworor goes for the kill in the final lap to overtake an exhausted Joshua Cheptegei and go for gold in the Senior men's race. EVENT: 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships HOST: Kampala, UGANDA VENUE: Kololo Independence Grounds KAMPALA - Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor put up a steely performance as he successfully defended his World Senior men's title on Sunday in Kampala.

