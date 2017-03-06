KCC former employees ordered to refun...

KCC former employees ordered to refund over sh1.5b

Sunday Read more: New Vision

The Court of Appeal has confirmed a judgment in which the High Court ordered four former employees of the defunct Kampala City Council and their lawyers to refund over sh1.5b, saying that they fraudulently obtained the money. The court also directed the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Law Council to ascertain whether or not the four former KCC employees and their lawyers are criminally liable.

Chicago, IL

