Kazinda faces 49 new charges

14 hrs ago

Convicted former principal accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda has been slapped with 49 fresh charges of Shs8b fraud after a police file which had disappeared five years ago was recovered. File photo The fresh charges against Kazinda are among a series of other cases he is already facing in the Anti-Corruption Court.

