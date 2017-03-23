Kayima 670x305
The Uganda Police has urged the public who will gather at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships at the Independence Grounds in Kampala to enjoy it today Sunday while they agree with security agents to ensure safety at the event. Different security agents have been having a number of meetings to ensure a successful event and the spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Police Emillian Kayima said that their measures require a lot of collaboration from the public.
