Kaweesi shooting: Did composite images match eye witness descriptions?
The Uganda Police have arrested more than 15 suspects basing on the released composite images of suspects in the assassination of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi . Kaweesi, the former police spokesperson was gunned down on March 17th alongside his diver Godfrey Mambewa and bodyguard Kenneth Erau.
