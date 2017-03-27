Katosi scam: Investigator denies char...

Katosi scam: Investigator denies charging Byandala

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- The case of disobeying lawful orders against former Works minister, Abraham Byandala, on Tuesday took a new twist when the investigating officer denied sanctioning the charge. Ms Lisa Mwagale, an investigator with the office of Inspector General of Government , made the stunning statement when she appeared in the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala for cross-examination about her earlier testimony against Byandala and his co-accused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC