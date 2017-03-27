Katosi scam: Investigator denies charging Byandala

Kampala- The case of disobeying lawful orders against former Works minister, Abraham Byandala, on Tuesday took a new twist when the investigating officer denied sanctioning the charge. Ms Lisa Mwagale, an investigator with the office of Inspector General of Government , made the stunning statement when she appeared in the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala for cross-examination about her earlier testimony against Byandala and his co-accused.

