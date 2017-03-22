Inspiring true story of Ugandan chess champion showing Friday

Madina Nalwanga is Phiona Mutesi in Disney's Queen of Katwe, the vibrant true story of a young girl from the streets of rural Uganda whose world rapidly changes when she is introduced to the game of chess. This 2016 Disney film tells the true story of an 11-year-old African girl, Phiona, who learns to play chess, and goes on to become an international champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.