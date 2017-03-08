India committed to continue its coope...

India committed to continue its cooperation with Uganda: President Mukherjee

New Delhi , March. 10 : President Pranab Mukherjee has said India is committed to continuing its political, technical and economic cooperation with Uganda in the manner that Uganda Government requires it for meeting its developmental goals.

Chicago, IL

