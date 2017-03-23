ICC has upset Africa, says Oulanyah
The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has cautioned the International Criminal Court that it risks being alienated and rejected by African nations. "The ICC's continued harassment of African leaders, positions it as a vehicle of neo-colonialism which we as African nations should reject.
