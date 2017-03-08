Government officials plot Shs100b payout to encroachers on Namanve land

Senior government officials had engineered a scheme in which at least Shs100b would be presented as the compensation bill for settlers on what was once the beautiful expansive Namanve Central Forest Reserve and part of Lake Victoria marshland in Bukasa, Wakiso District, which land is currently badly needed for several planned infrastructural projects, this newspaper has established. The scheme or 'a preliminary assessment' people familiar with the matter told Sunday Monitor, was midwifed in Ministry of Lands and subsequently looped to the Uganda Land Commission but had faced an obstacle of how it would be presented in the wake of repeated calls by President Museveni that the settlers are merely encroachers who are to be evicted.

