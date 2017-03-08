Government officials plot Shs100b pay...

Government officials plot Shs100b payout to encroachers on Namanve land

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Senior government officials had engineered a scheme in which at least Shs100b would be presented as the compensation bill for settlers on what was once the beautiful expansive Namanve Central Forest Reserve and part of Lake Victoria marshland in Bukasa, Wakiso District, which land is currently badly needed for several planned infrastructural projects, this newspaper has established. The scheme or 'a preliminary assessment' people familiar with the matter told Sunday Monitor, was midwifed in Ministry of Lands and subsequently looped to the Uganda Land Commission but had faced an obstacle of how it would be presented in the wake of repeated calls by President Museveni that the settlers are merely encroachers who are to be evicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC