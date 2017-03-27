Fall armyworms invade over 20 districts
Kampala- The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has confirmed that the fall armyworm, a new pest that attacks plants, has now invaded more than 20 districts across the country. The fall armyworm could cost Uganda unto 450,000 metric tonnes of maize annually, the ministry said.
