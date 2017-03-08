Fake skin products back on market, Ugandans warned

Some of these products include; carolight, litro light, skin light, pro light, princess tubes, mont Claire soap, coco pulp, top Claire, miki clair, carolite soap, extra clair, la bamakoise, diproson, super Claire among others. The assistant commissioner enforcement URA, Agnes Nabwirwe Waiswa displays some of the cosmetics that were confiscated from traders during a press conference at Uganda Revenue Authority Headquarters Nakawa on March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.