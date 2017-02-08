Ethiopia, Uganda agreed to bolster ties - Friday, 03 March 2017 02:08
Addis Ababa March 02/2017 Ethiopia and Uganda have signed agreement that would enable them enhance cooperation in women and children affairs as well as youth and sports. The agreements were signed today following the discussion between the visiting Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on bilateral and regional issues.
