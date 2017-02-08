Ethiopia, Uganda agreed to bolster ti...

Ethiopia, Uganda agreed to bolster ties - Friday, 03 March 2017 02:08

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ENA

Addis Ababa March 02/2017 Ethiopia and Uganda have signed agreement that would enable them enhance cooperation in women and children affairs as well as youth and sports. The agreements were signed today following the discussion between the visiting Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on bilateral and regional issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ENA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC