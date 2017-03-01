East Africa: Tanzania Left Out As Ken...

East Africa: Tanzania Left Out As Kenya, Uganda Rwanda Launch Joint Tourism Portal

Tanzania appears to have been isolated further in efforts to market East Africa a single tourism destination, after Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda launched a portal to jointly market their tourism products online. At the same time, Kenya is looking to Uganda to boost intra-regional travel for pleasure, building on statistics that an expanding middle class is becoming more amenable to travel.

