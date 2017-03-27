Dutch govt unveils Shs80b to support ...

Dutch govt unveils Shs80b to support Uganda's agriculture

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The Kingdom of the Netherlands has launched two agriculture support programmes valued at a 22m for improved seed quality and market linkages for farmers. The two programmes set to run for the next five years, are targeting the entire value chain in the agriculture sector right from seed distribution to linking farmers to the private sector buyers of the produce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,824 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC