Dutch govt unveils Shs80b to support Uganda's agriculture
The Kingdom of the Netherlands has launched two agriculture support programmes valued at a 22m for improved seed quality and market linkages for farmers. The two programmes set to run for the next five years, are targeting the entire value chain in the agriculture sector right from seed distribution to linking farmers to the private sector buyers of the produce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC