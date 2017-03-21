Dreams Coming True in Uganda

Dreams Coming True in Uganda

Carolina Country Magazine

An adventurous stint in Uganda changed the lives of Marian Peters and Tina Groover. Marian, a physician assistant, is director for the free Community Care Clinic she established in Boone, and Tina is an Appalachian State University professor.

Chicago, IL

