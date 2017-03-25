Disaster looms as 11 million Ugandans...

Disaster looms as 11 million Ugandans face starvation

Kampala. At least 10.9 million Ugandans are facing acute food insecurity with the country risking real disaster should the first planting season rains fail, reveals a new report.

