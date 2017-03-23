Dhamuzungu takes the reins at Uganda ...

Dhamuzungu takes the reins at Uganda Hockey Association

New Vision

A new order has been established in Ugandan hockey as Lydia Sanyu Dhamuzungu became the new head of Uganda Hockey Association following Saturday's elections at the UOC secretariat. The Weatherhead star beat off competition from Joachim Namala Wandera and Susan Khainza from Wananchi and Kampala respectively to secure the four year term.

Chicago, IL

