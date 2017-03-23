Dhamuzungu takes the reins at Uganda Hockey Association...
A new order has been established in Ugandan hockey as Lydia Sanyu Dhamuzungu became the new head of Uganda Hockey Association following Saturday's elections at the UOC secretariat. The Weatherhead star beat off competition from Joachim Namala Wandera and Susan Khainza from Wananchi and Kampala respectively to secure the four year term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC