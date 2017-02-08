Consume local products, Rugunda tells...

Consume local products, Rugunda tells Ugandans

17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Rugnda warned that, when we import what we consume in our country either because Ugandans prefer foreign products or lack capacity to produce enough locally in our economy, the country is faced with a situation of trade deficit. Trade, Industry and Cooperative Minister Amelia Kyambadde said the main objective of the policy is to promote the consumption and use of local goods and service, increase the local content in government and create awareness for consumers to buy locally produced goods and services.

