Consume local products, Rugunda tells Ugandans
Rugnda warned that, when we import what we consume in our country either because Ugandans prefer foreign products or lack capacity to produce enough locally in our economy, the country is faced with a situation of trade deficit. Trade, Industry and Cooperative Minister Amelia Kyambadde said the main objective of the policy is to promote the consumption and use of local goods and service, increase the local content in government and create awareness for consumers to buy locally produced goods and services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC