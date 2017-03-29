.com | Uganda hails surrender of senior LRA commander
Uganda's army on Wednesday hailed the surrender of a senior commander of the Lord's Resistance Army who was in charge of communication for leader Joseph Kony. Major Michael Omona returned to his hometown of Gulu in northern Uganda on Monday, 23 years after he was kidnapped by the feared LRA.
