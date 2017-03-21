China-Uganda 'one-way' trade to doubl...

China-Uganda 'one-way' trade to double in 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Trade between Uganda and China is expected to double over the next five years as Uganda continues to require infrastructure that uses imported capital goods. Mr Jeremy Stevens, the Standard Bank chief economist in Beijing, China, told reporters last week that Africa continues to be the market where the Chinese government has strategic interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,725,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC