Cabinet approves revival of Uganda Airlines

12 hrs ago

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to get the Uganda Airlines project off the ground, but specifically with a key aspect to get on board a transactional adviser to guide the process and continue to evaluate the project's operational framework. State minister for Works Aggrey Bagiire, who is at the heart of the project, told Sunday Monitor that since the political leadership has already pronounced itself on the reasons why Uganda is reviving a national carrier, a fact which is listed in the Second National Development Plan , last week's approval was expected.

Chicago, IL

