Bury the dead on weekends, Ugandans told

22 hrs ago

Dr. Rajni Tailor, the president of the Hindu Council of Africa and former Buganda Kingdom minister has called upon Ugandans to bury the dead on weekends. Tailor, a Ugandan national of Indian descent who was born in Old Kampala and grew up in Wobulenzi argues that Ugandans spend too much time attending burials on weekdays, which affects productivity at workstations across the country.

Chicago, IL

