Army general questions police intelli...

Army general questions police intelligence

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

A one-star army general credited in the past for cracking down on armed gangs in the country, has questioned the quality of intelligence informing police operations and said criminals, in his view, "overwhelm" the Force. The surprise charge by Brig Elly Kayanja, the former commander of Operation Wembley that, through a shoot-to-kill policy, broke the back of armed gangs in the city in early 2000s, was in response to questions from this paper on what he thinks about the ongoing crime rates involving guns, iron bar hitmen and pet robberies in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC