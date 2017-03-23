AIGP Kaweesi is 15th top officer to b...

AIGP Kaweesi is 15th top officer to be murdered

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- At least 15 top security officers have been killed in unexplained circumstances during the tenure of five different governments in Uganda. Former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi became the latest casualty on that infamous list following his brutal assassination on March 17. Like most of the 13 police and army officers who died mysteriously before him during the regimes of Idi Amin, Dr Apollo Milton Obote, Gen Tito Okello Lutwa and Yoweri Museveni, AIGP Kaweesi's life was cut short in a hail of gunfire.

