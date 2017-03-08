40 M23 rebels to be charged in Mbarara
The UPDF deputy spokesperson, Henry Obbo confirmed to New Vision that the rebels who are currently in police custody, will be charged this week. Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi warned that any of the fighters who return home will be arrested if they come back to Uganda.
