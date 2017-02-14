Yes, honour Margaret Mungherera in Pa...

Yes, honour Margaret Mungherera in Parliament

Dear Tingasiga: Of the many beautiful tributes and eulogies last week in memory of Margaret Mungherera, I was especially struck by what was said by two key figures in Uganda's ruling establishment. Former vice president Specioza Wandira-Kazibwe wanted Mungherera's body in Parliament.

Chicago, IL

