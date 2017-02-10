World Day of the Sick - gov't asked to focus on palliative care
As the rest of the world celebrates World Day of the Sick today, Saturday 11, Hospice Africa Uganda , a national charity that cares for patients with terminal illnesses, has appealed to the government and other stakeholders to increase its focus on the provision of palliative care to critically ill and dying patients to improve their quality of life and the caretakers. The appeal comes at a time when Uganda is recording increases in cases of cancer and other Non-Communicable Diseases, with many patients in need of palliative care - the only solution for many patients as they report to health facilities in late stages of illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
