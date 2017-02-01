Why Uganda must send her best to East...

Why Uganda must send her best to East African Legislative Assembly

Read more: Daily Monitor

The Parliament of Uganda has set February 8-9 as nomination dates for aspirants seeking to become one of the nine representatives of Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly established under Article 49 of the East African Treaty. Thereafter, Members of Parliament who form the electoral college will hold a special sitting on February 27 to elect Uganda's new EALA members.

Chicago, IL

