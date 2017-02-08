Whitakert 318x200
Hollywood actor and producer, Forest Whitaker, famous for his role in the movie the Last King of Scotland is in Uganda to champion peace and development initiatives through young people. UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation and a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocacy Group had a brief engagement with journalists at the UN head offices in Kampala before he set out for a field visit to the upcountry districts of Kiryandongo and Gulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC