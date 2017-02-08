Whitakert 318x200

Hollywood actor and producer, Forest Whitaker, famous for his role in the movie the Last King of Scotland is in Uganda to champion peace and development initiatives through young people. UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation and a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocacy Group had a brief engagement with journalists at the UN head offices in Kampala before he set out for a field visit to the upcountry districts of Kiryandongo and Gulu.

