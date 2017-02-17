Vice President Ansari leaves for Uganda after concluding Rwanda visit
Kigali [Rwanda], Feb. 21 : Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday left for Uganda after concluding his three-day visit to Rwanda. On second leg of his visit, the Vice President will be meeting his counterpart Edward Ssekandi and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.
