Vice President Ansari leaves for Ugan...

Vice President Ansari leaves for Uganda after concluding Rwanda visit

Feb. 21

Kigali [Rwanda], Feb. 21 : Vice President Hamid Ansari on Tuesday left for Uganda after concluding his three-day visit to Rwanda. On second leg of his visit, the Vice President will be meeting his counterpart Edward Ssekandi and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

