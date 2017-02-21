UPDF fights to recover from 31 billio...

UPDF fights to recover from 31 billion NEC loss

Daily Monitor

The National Enterprise Corporation has embarked on projects to get out of a slump that saw the commercial arm of the UPDF operate below capacity for 30 years. According to the 2015-2016 Auditor General's report, NEC registered a Shs31billion loss since its inception due to poor management of its enterprises.

Chicago, IL

